Huskers Earn Sweep Of Michigan State

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (11-7, 3-0 Big Ten) completed a weekend sweep of Michigan State after its 6-2 win over the Spartans at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, Nebraska extends its winning streak to five consecutive games and remains a perfect 5-0 at home this season. The three-game sweep of Michigan State is the first time Nebraska has swept a conference opponent since accomplishing the feat against Rutgers, May 5-7, 2017.

Senior right-hander Reece Eddins, making his third start of the season, went 5.0 innings and allowed only one hit and zero runs. He recorded four strikeouts and only one walk. Mike Waldron threw 2.0 perfect innings of relief before Ben Klenke (1.0), Paul Tillotson (0.2) and Shay Schanaman (0.1) came out of the bullpen. Schanaman earned his first career save.

Offensively, the Huskers did their damage in the fourth and fifth innings after the two teams played a scoreless first three frames. In the fourth inning, Colby Gomes smacked a leadoff double and then advanced to third on a flyout in foul territory. Cam Chick hit an RBI single to drive in Gomes. After a flyout, Jaxon Hallmark drew a walk to put two runners on. Joe Acker blistered a triple to drive in both runners.

In the fifth inning, Gomes reached on an error in the leadoff spot and then advanced to second on a groundout. Chick singled to put two runners on before Altavilla drew a walk to load the bases. Jaxon Hallmark hit an RBI single before Acker laced an RBI single of his own. After Carter Cross reached on a fielder’s choice, NU tacked on another run via wild pitch. The Spartans scored both of their runs in the eighth inning when pinch hitter Casey Mayes hit a two-run home run. During Friday’s doubleheader, Nebraska defeated MSU by scores of 4-1 and 5-2.

The Huskers return to action on Tuesday night when they face intrastate rival Creighton at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (CT).