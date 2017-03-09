Huskers Evaluating on a Daily Basis

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska football team practiced for approximately two hours Thursday in the Hawks Championship Center and the Ed and Joyanne Gass Practice Field in full pads, marking the first practice in full pads.

Offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf spoke to the media following practice about quarterbacks Tanner Lee and Patrick O’Brien.

“I’ve been really impressed with the group in general,” Langsdorf said. “I think amount of time they’ve put in since the end of the season really has shown in the first three days. I think we have a long way to go but we’ve done a lot of good things at the position of quarterback, a lot of good reads and checks in the run game. I’m overall impressed with the competition. We flip the coin and we’ve alternated daily. They’ve had even looks and even reps with different people. They’re very, very close. If you look at the grades and the completion percentage, it’s really similar.”

Langsdorf mentioned the competition for the starting quarterback position and how the competition is working.

“I’m pretty blunt and honest with them about where they’re at,” Langsdorf said. “I grade them on every play, and I give the grade sheets to everybody in the quarterback group. Everybody sees the comments, and the grades, and the good and bad. They trade daily who takes the one’s and who takes the two’s. We’re real open with it. We haven’t announced a starter. We’re repping it like we haven’t announced a starter, and we’re evened up. It’s one of those where every day you might think about a guy a little differently at practice. I thought Tanner [Lee] had an edge the other day. I thought Patrick [O’Brien] played well today. We have to take a good, hard look at it. We have a lot of time before we have to make a decision. I’m hoping one of them will rise up and break away. Every play is graded. It’s good feedback for them and good teaching.”

Langsdorf also briefly talked about the running back group and their development.

“I think with the amount of reps those guys have gotten throughout the season, I think they’re a lot more comfortable,” Langsdorf said. “I think we’re better in protection with them already. I think we’re better with our footwork and running the ball. I think they’re hitting the holes faster and not dancing as much. I think it’s all probably a comfort level in what they’re doing. That’s a pretty even group. We want a guy who will be an all-around player and break away from the pack.”

The Huskers will be back in action for spring practice on Saturday. Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 15 at Memorial Stadium.