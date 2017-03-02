Huskers Fall to Gophers

Minneapolis – Nate Mason’s 25 points led four Golden Gophers in double figures, as Minnesota topped Nebraska, 88-73, at Williams Arena Thursday evening.

Mason hit 9-of-13 shots from the field, as Minnesota (23-7, 11-6 Big Ten) shot 56 percent and never trailed in winning their eighth straight game.

The Golden Gophers took control in the final five minutes of the first half, using a 14-2 run to build a 40-27 halftime advantage and were in control for most of the second half.

Nebraska (12-17, 6-11 Big Ten) used a 7-2 spurt to pull within 26-25 after a Tai Webster 3-pointer with 5:03 left in the first half, but would get no closer. The Gophers extended the lead with a 10-0 spurt, as three free throws from Mason pushed the Gopher lead to 11, at 36-25, before a Watson basket ended the run.

Jordan Murphy had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota while Depree McBrayer had 16 points and six assists off the bench.

Glynn Watson Jr. led five Huskers in double figures with 14 points and three assists while Ed Morrow Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Huskers cut the deficit to 11 in the opening minutes of the first half after a Watson jumper, but Mason has five points in a 13-4 run to push the lead to 20, at 53-33, after a pair of Amir Coffey free throws with 14:57 remaining. From there, the Gophers were in control before the Huskers made a late run to cut the deficit to 15.

In the first half, Minnesota shot 50 percent from the field, but also went 10-of-13 from the foul line, while the Huskers shot 34 percent from the floor and were unable to get to the line once in the opening 20 minutes.

Neither team could take control in the first 10 minutes before Minnesota used an 8-2 run to break open a 16-all tie and taking a 24-18 lead on a basket from Jordan Murphy. NU would chip away and get within one, but Minnesota stretched the lead to 13 at halftime.

The Huskers return home for the regular-season finale against Michigan on Sunday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and Senior Night Ceremonies for Tai Webster will begin at 6:45 p.m.