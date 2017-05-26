Huskers Fall To Hawkeyes In Big Ten Tournament

Nebraska will have to battle back through the losers bracket in the Big Ten Baseball tournament. Friday afternoon the Huskers fell

to Iowa 2-0 in the Big Ten Quarterfinals. NU had scored a combined for 36 runs in their last two games, but were handcuffed by Iowa starter Zach Daniels who went a career high 7 and two thirds innings. He gave up 10 hits but struck out 10. Nebraska had the bases loaded twice in both the 8th and 9th innings but never could come up with a big hit when they needed it. As they stranded 14 men on base. NU is now scheduled to play Maryland in an elimination game tonight at 7:30pm central time.