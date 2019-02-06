Huskers Signee Total At 27

With the early signing period on December 19th, the first Wednesday in February isn’t near as eventful for the Huskers, as it was a major deal across the nation. Before it is all said and done, Nebraska will try and add to their top-20 recruiting class as it stands, it is currently at 14th in the nation according to HuskersOnline.

Demaryion Houston

The lone addition of the day thus far is Demaryion Houston. Houston is 3-Star wide receiver out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The 6’0 wideout has big-play written all over him, which fans have seen that’s what Scott Frost and his staff are looking for. Houston has solid hands and tremendous speed. Click here to view his highlights on Hudl.

The complete class for the Huskers :

Jackson Hannah, 4-star, LB, Nashville, TN

Noa Pola-Gates, 4-star, DB, Gilbert, AZ

Mosai Newsom, 3-star, DE, Waverly, IA

Garrett Nelson, 3-Star, DE, Scottsbluff, NE

Chris Hickman, 3-star, TE, Omaha, NE

Matthew Anderson, 3-star, OL, Leesville, LA

Michael Lynn, 3-star, OL, Greenwood Village, CO

Ethan Piper, 3-star, OL, Norfolk, NE

Garrett Snodgrass, 3-star, ATH, York, NE

Myles Farmer, 3-star, DB, Atlanta, GA

Jimmy Fritzsche, 3-star, OL, Greenville SC

Jamin Graham, 3-star, DE, Attalla, GA

Javin Wright, 3-star, DB, Chandler, AZ

Brant Banks, 3-star, OL, Houston, TX

Ronald Thompkins, 3-star, RB, Loganville, GA

Darien Chase, 3-star, ATH, Vancouver, WA

Demariyon Houston, 3-star, WR, Oklahoma City, OK