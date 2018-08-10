Huskers finish up Fall Camp

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced for just over two hours on Friday outside on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields in full pads and helmets.

Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media after practice and talked about how the first week of fall camp has been.

“It’s been good, I see so much improvement from spring until now,” Frost said. “The improvement from January until now, it’s amazing how far the guys have come. We still have a lot to improve on and a lot to get better at, but overall I think [fall] camp has been really good, and the players have given us a lot of effort.”

Frost also commented on how his team’s physicality has improved compared to last season.

“[Strength Coach] Zach Duval is as good as there is in the business, and he’s changed our team,” Frost said. “All you have to do is walk out on the field and look at each individual and see how much improvement they’ve made with their bodies, with their speed, with their strength. Along with that it’s got to be guys that are willing to fight.”

Frost also talked about the late addition of running back Maurice Washington, and how he’s impressed the coaching staff in camp.

“We’re glad to have him,” Frost said. “He had a long road to get here, but he’s had probably a dozen big plays, spectacular plays already in this camp. So, he’s definitely opening some eyes, and I think he’s got a bright future here. I’d say to this point he’s better than what I expected. It’s amazing, he hadn’t worked out much and was focused in academics. We didn’t know what we’d get, but he’s going to be a pretty special player.

The Huskers return to the practice field on Saturday morning. Nebraska kicks off its season on Saturday, Sept. 1 against Akron at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. CT.