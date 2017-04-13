Huskers Head into Spring Game with Poise

Lincoln – The Nebraska football team practiced for over two hours Thursday afternoon in full pads and helmets for in Memorial Stadium.

Head coach Mike Riley briefly met with media after practice to break down the Spring Game format.

“We are just about complete with the plan for the Spring Game,” Riley mentioned. “It’s not going to be offense against defense, we’re going to form two teams that will be selected and finalized by the coaching staff by tomorrow afternoon with our team. We will incorporate a little special teams but there will be no live work. As a matter of fact it will be a skeleton on the kickoff, it’ll be just the kicker and the returners. We want to look for touch h back or where we might place on the ball 25, 30, 35 depending on the placement of the kick, we want to give those guys a chance to catch the ball, make choices and what they’re going to do. The punt, we want to give Caleb Lightbourn four or five punts with the group in here. There won’t be any live return on it but we want the punt team done and we will attempt field goals and kick extra points with Drew Brown and then the other guys that are here too. We’re going to try and give everyone an opportunity to do something at their specialty and play. We’ll play the first half as a regular time with 15 minute quarters and all the time restraints and TV timeouts, all that stuff. So kind of normal, regular time of the game [will be] officiated like that. Then the second half we’ll do 30 minutes of running clock, two 15 minute quarters.”

Offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf followed Coach Riley to discuss his thoughts about the offense on last Saturday’s scrimmage.

“We were really good on first down and the first down success, got to send a good second and then eventually a good third down situation,” Langsdorf said. “So that part of it was encouraging. We kind of had a second and long situation where it was harder on us but I thought we did a pretty good job at getting us at third and deep and third and short. The early success, I was really pleased with.”

Coach Langsdorf then touched on how the quarterbacks will be evaluated at the Spring Game.

“It’s not a whole lot different than every other practice. It’s going to be a deal where there will be a bunch of people in the stands and that will be different,” Langsdorf said. “Making sure we have a lot of poise and don’t get too caught up in all the hype of the day. So that will be different for them [Tanner Lee and Patrick O’Brien] but in terms of evaluation it will be heavily graded and looked at like all of our practices have been. It’s an important practice but it’s not anything way different in terms of the whole entire spring and how we’ve evaluated it.”