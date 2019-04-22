Huskers Hold Off Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa – The Nebraska baseball team (22-13, 11-4 Big Ten) salvaged its series against Iowa with a 3-2 win over the Hawkeyes at Duane Banks Field on Sunday afternoon. Senior right-hander Reece Eddins, making his seventh start of the season, went 7.0 innings and allowed only one run. Shay Schanaman (0.1), Robbie Palkert (0.2) and Colby Gomes (1.0) came on for relief appearances. Eddins earned the win and Gomes picked up his team-high eighth save. The Huskers visit Creighton on Tuesday night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. The game, set for 7 p.m. (CT), will be televised on CBS Sports Network.