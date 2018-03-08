Huskers Home Opener Set For Today

The Nebraska baseball team (6-5) makes its home debut this week when the Huskers host Cal Poly for a four-game series at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. NU begins its 17th year at Hawks Field on Thursday at 1:35 p.m. (CT). The second game of the series is set for Friday at 1:35 p.m., followed by a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 12:05 p.m. Single-game tickets can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets. Last Time Out The Huskers won Sunday’s series finale at Wichita State after dropping the first two games. NU handed the Shockers their first loss of the season with a 10-9 win in the 10th inning at Eck Stadium on Sunday. WSU took the first two games by scores of 9-1 and 6-3. Nebraska has won 39 consecutive home openers dating back to the 1979 season. The last time the Huskers lost a home opener was in 1978 when St. Cloud State won 15-6 on March 28. Nebraska is 16-0 all-time in home openers at Hawks Field.