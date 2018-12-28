Huskers Host Michigan Tonight

After a bumpy non conference portion of its season, the Nebraska women’s basketball team opens its 2018-19 Big Ten Conference season by playing host to Michigan tonight in Lincoln. Tip off between Nebraska (5-6) and the Wolverines (9-3) is set for 6 p.m. (CT) Nebraska will try to extend its four-game home winning streak and stop Michigan’s two-game streak at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers have won four straight in Lincoln since a narrow 83-77 season-opening loss to Missouri Valley Conference power Drake on Nov. 7.

The Wolverines have been victorious in their last two trips to Lincoln, including a 69-64 overtime win on Jan. 13, 2018. Today’s game will feature two of the nation’s top centers in Nebraska sophomore Kate Cain (9.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.5 bpg) and Michigan senior Hallie Thome (12.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg). The 6-5 centers are both Lisa Leslie National Center of the Year Award candidates. Cain is averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while shooting 62.8 percent from the field at home. Michigan enters Big Ten play riding a four-game winning streak, while producing a 9-3 overall record. The Wolverines are receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Top 25.