Huskers in the Haymarket Cancelled

Lincoln – The strong chance for inclement weather, including thunderstorms, has forced cancellation of the Huskers in the Haymarket event scheduled for Friday evening.

The event, which was set to be held on Canopy Street, required setting up the portable court, lighting and temporary bleachers in advance, and the forecast for the next 36-48 hours indicates continued rain until Saturday morning.

The event will not be rescheduled.

The Husker women will host Minnesota State-Mankato in an exhibition on Sunday, Nov. 5, while the Husker men will host Northwood (Mich.) on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in its only exhibition contest.