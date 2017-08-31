class="post-template-default single single-post postid-257087 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Huskers Join Badgers With 3-4 Defense, Hope for Same Results | KRVN Radio

Huskers Join Badgers With 3-4 Defense, Hope for Same Results

BY Associated Press | August 31, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Huskers Join Badgers With 3-4 Defense, Hope for Same Results
Courtesy/NU Media Relations
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska is among a half-dozen teams switching to the 3-4 defense with the hope of having the same success with it as Big Ten rival  Wisconsin.
 Associated Press research found that 48 of the 68 power-five conference teams and FBS independents still use the four-man front as their primary alignment.
 Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo said he thinks more teams will be changing to the three-man front because of how effective it can be against passing offenses.
 The 3-4 helps in recruiting because linebackers are more plentiful than athletic defensive linemen. Schematically, the 3-4, more than the 4-3, challenges offenses because with four linebackers, quarterbacks are left to guess from which direction the pass rush will come.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments