Huskers’ Keyshawn Johnson Jr. ticketed for pot in dorm room

BY Associated Press | June 12, 2017
Courtesy/AP. Nebraska wide receivers Keyshawn Johnson Jr. (3) and Jaevon McQuitty (4) arrive at the first day of spring NCAA college football practice in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska freshman receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. has been ticketed for marijuana possession after a resident director reported suspected drug use in a dormitory room.

According to a university police report, officers responding to a call to Selleck Hall on Friday found 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Johnson’s room. Johnson was ticketed and released for possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson, the son of former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, is expected to compete for playing time this season.

A Nebraska athletic department statement said coach Mike Riley was aware of the situation and would have no immediate comment.

