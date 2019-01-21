Huskers Look To Bounce Back After Tough Loss

Following a tough loss to the Michigan State Spartans, who were the 6th ranked team in the nation at the time, Nebraska looks to get back on track tonight against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. Nebraska will have to get travel to the east coast to get back to their winning ways as this game will be on Rutgers home court in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Scarlett Knights come into this ball game with a record of 8-9 and a conference record of 1-6. Rutgers is currently on a three-game losing streak with their most recent loss coming at the hands of Northwestern 65-57. This team’s lone win in conference play is over Ohio State who was ranked 16th in the nation when that contest took place.

Rutgers is a team that struggles on both ends of the floor as this season they are averaging just 67 points per game while allowing 67 as well. The shooting percentages for this team aren’t great either as they shoot 41% from the field, 31% from deep, and 63% from the free-throw line. Their leading scorer this season Eugene Omoruyi at 15 points per contest but he has been out three straight games with a knee injury. Now, their go-to scorer is sophomore guard Geo Baker. Baker has had himself a nice year at 13 points, four assists, and three rebounds on the year. Baker is a volume scorer as he is at 35% from the field and it takes him 13 shots per game to get those 13 points.

For Nebraska, that tough loss to Michigan State where the final score read 70-64, hurt the Big Red. The Huskers need to get back on track and win in dominating fashion to clear up any doubts of a setback. Senior James Palmer Jr. is still at 19 points per game but that field goal percentage is still below 40% on the season. With the shooting struggles he had against Michigan State, this would be a fantastic opportunity for the crafty guard to bounce back.

Nebraska had another steady game from senior Issac Copeland Jr. as he poured in 13 points. The achilles heel of this team is junior Isaiah Roby and his play. Roby struggled against the Spartans with just six points, five rebounds, and he also fouled out. For Nebraska to have success Roby needs to score 10 points and grab six or more rebounds and most importantly be on the floor. When Roby gets into foul trouble NU struggles to say the least. Lately, Roby has been more assertive on offense and it helps out, but if he’s in foul trouble it doesn’t do the Huskers much good. But, the growth of Roby continues to show, and expect a big game from him tonight.

Pregame for tonight’s contest starts 6:00 P.M. with tipoff at 7:00 P.M. on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.