Huskers Look To Break Skid In Champaign

It’s been four straight losses for Nebraska as the most recent contest was a Wisconsin win, 62-51. Nebraska will look to break that losing streak today as they will take on the Illini of Illinois.

Illinois is a squad who is struggling this season with a 6-15 record and a conference record of 2-8 in the conference as well. Revenge will be on the minds of Illinois as they fell to Nebraska 75-70 on December 2nd, as that was the conference opener for these two teams. A number of the Illini’s losses have been in competitive battles, so expect to see this team come out aggressive. This is an Illinois team that is chippy on both ends of the floor. They are scoring 74 points per game while allowing 75, but this group is young and in the future, those numbers will be very different.

Illinois go-to scorer is sophomore sensation, Trent Frazier. He is averaging 15 points per game, three rebounds, and three assists as well. Fraizer is an attacking guard, but he also shoots the three at a 40% clip while hitting three deep-range shots per game as well. Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu also has had a fantastic season scoring 14 points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out three assists per game.

For Nebraska, their record stands at 13-8 and 3-7 in conference play. It has been a struggle and in their most recent loss to Wisconsin, the offense was working out some kinks with the absence of senior Issac Copeland Jr. In that loss, Isiah Roby had 18 points to lead Nebraska which was a great sign for the Huskers. The rest of the Huskers though need to step up, big time. James Palmer Jr. had 14 points, but it took 19 shots to get that total so look for Nebraska to try and get the crafty guard going early. The other Husker that was absent was Glynn Watson Jr. as he scored five points on 2-10 shooting. The Big Red will be needing a bounce-back game from him to get rolling for the remainder of the season as well.

Pregame is set for Nebraska and Illinois at 12:00 P.M. and that game can be heard on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.