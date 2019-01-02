Huskers Look To Grab Fifth Straight Win

Nebraska hits the road for today’s contest against Maryland and the Huskers are looking to get their fifth straight win and also the 12th win of the season. Nebraska has climbed back into the AP Polls at 24th in the nation and a win on the road would help the resumè when March rolls around. Traveling to College Park and playing in that environment won’t be easy for NU but Nebraska has been playing at a high level and seems to be up for the task.

The Terrapins this year have a solid record of 10-3 but, they look to be untested so far in the season. The one game that is a good barometer for the Huskers is that Maryland did play Seton Hall and the Pirates won 78-74. Nebraska did beat Seton Hall 80-57, but since that game the Pirates have went 9-2 including a win over 9th ranked Kentucky.

Looking at the teams head-to-head, Nebraska is coming off of a 79-38 win over Southwest Minnesota State and for Maryland, they beat Radford 78-64. The Huskers are scoring 80 points per game and the Terripans are at 78. Nebraska has the edge on defense allowing 58 points, but Maryland is solid on defense as they allow 65 points. Maryland does rebound better than Nebraska at 41 per game and the Huskers at 38.

Maryland has a pair of scorers who can really fill it up. Leading the way junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. at 17 points per game. He also impacts to game in other areas including four rebounds and five assists. Cowan Jr. gets to the free throw line a lot too as he shoots five per game and at the line, he’s 85%. Sophomore forward Bruno Fernando will cause problems for the Huskers too. Fernando stands at 6-10 and he’s scoring 15 points per game while shooting 70% from the field. He’s an effective scorer inside and also is grabbing 10 rebounds and rejecting three shots per game.

For Nebraska, the offense is important, but in this game, the defense may be more crucial in this contest. First, for Cowan Jr., don’t be shocked to see James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson rotating on the crafty guard. Down low with Fernando, don’t be surprised to see both Isaiah Roby and Issac Copeland switch back and forth on him. That is of course if Isaiah Roby is able to go. Roby has been battling a groin injury and will be a game-time decision, but all signs indicate he will be playing.

On offense, the Huskers remain steady as Palmer Jr. remains at 20 points per game, Copeland Jr. is at 15 points, Watson Jr. moves up to 14 points, and Roby is at 10. Nana Akenten continues to improve his ability to score off the bench and in some spot starts too, look for him to be an x-factor on both sides of the ball.

The Huskers and the Terripans will tip-off at 5:30 P.M. with pregame set for 4:30 P.M. The game can be heard on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.