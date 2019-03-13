Huskers Look To Keep Season Alive In The Big Ten Tournament

It is literally win-or-go-home for the Huskers as they begin Big Ten Tournament play. For Nebraska to make the NCAA Tournament, more than likely they would need to find some magic and win the tournament. For an NIT bid, a few wins might do the trick, but with the struggles last in the last couple of months, that’s not even a certainty. The Huskers, the #13 seed will battle the #12 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, a team in which the Big Red fell to on January 21st, 76-69.

For Rutgers, it has been tough sledding as their record stands at 14-16 and 7-13 in the conference. They have been struggling in their past couple of games as they have dropped two straight and their most recent loss was to Indiana 89-73. This team doesn’t have fantastic numbers scoring just 68 points per game and shoot 42% from the field. But, they rebound the ball extremely well snarring 39 off the glass per game. Also, they block a solid number of shots per game at four.

The go-to offensive threat for the Scarlett Knights is Eugene Omoruyi as he has had a great season. The junior is averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per contest. But, the straw that really stirs this offense is sophomore Geo Baker. Baker is scoring 12 points per game and he seems to hit shots in big moments. Those two will be tough to stop in the Big Ten Tournament game.

For the Big Red, they are 16-15 and 6-14 in the conference and their numbers right now stand at 72 points per game, they allow 67 per contest, shooting 43% from the field, 36 rebounds, 13 assists and seven steals per game as well. That win over Iowa felt like a sigh of relief of sorts as they took down the Hawkeyes 93-91 in overtime. The Huskers got monster games from their “Big Three.” Seniors James Palmer Jr. had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Glynn Watson Jr. had 23 points, and junior Isiaha Roby had 23 points on 9-12 shooting. The Huskers will need strong performances from these three as the tournament progresses.

The key though is the Huskers rotation is thin, to say the least. They will have eight guys available on the roster as Amir Harris is likely done for the season as well and Thomas Allen is still rehabbing his ankle sprain. Nebraska will need to stay out of foul trouble and dictate the pace in this contest to have a chance.

Nebraska and Rutgers play at 5:30 P.M. and you can hear the game on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.