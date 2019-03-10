Huskers Look To Take Down Hawkeyes In Regular Season Finale

It’s been four straight losses for the Huskers with the most recent one coming the 9th ranked Spartans, 91-76. The Big Red now at 15-15 and 5-14 in the Big Ten, will look to get a win in the final game of the season on Sunday when they battle their rival, the Iowa Hawkeyes as their record stands at 21-9 and 10-9 in the conference. Even though this looks to be the final game of the season for the Huskers, a win at home to end the season would make the team and fans feel better about the rocky season.

For Iowa, they have hit a rough patch as well losing three straight games and falling most recently to #21 Wisconsin 65-45. Of course, back when they beat Nebraska 93-84 on January 6th, the Hawkeyes flexed their offensive muscles posting 10 three-pointers and 29-32 shooting from the free-throw line. Also in that contest, junior guard Jordan Bohanon had 25 points. The guy that really gets this offense going though, is junior Tyler Cook. Cook is scoring 15 points per game, grabbing eight rebounds, and dishing out two assists per game. Nebraska will need to try and keep him in check along with Bohannon.

For the Huskers, with it being senior day, they are really needing their go-to guys to play well in this one. For James Palmer Jr., the scoring has been there all season, but the efficiency hasn’t. Against Michigan State, he was more efficient shooting 11-24 from the field recording 30 points. Glynn Watson Jr. had a great offensive game as well with 25 points on 9-17 shooting. For Nebraska, it was great to see those two produce well, but the defense just wasn’t there. The Huskers will need a similar output from the seniors and some tighter defense.

The Huskers and the Hawkeyes will battle today with pregame starting at 11:50 A.M. on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.