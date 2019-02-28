Huskers Look To Upset #9 Michigan

The Big Red Fell to#15 Purdue on Saturday at home by a final score of 75-72, and now Nebraska will have to hit the road against Michigan today and try to upset the 9th ranked team in the nation, the Wolverines. For Nebraska, to have any chance of playing in a postseason tournament of any kind, this is a must win as their record is 15-13 and 5-12 in the Big Ten. Michigan is 24-4 on the season and 13-4 in the Big Ten, and they have been playing .500 ball as of late winning two of their last four. Their most recent game was a loss at home to rival #10 Michigan State.

Michigan is a tough team, to say the least as they are averaging 70 points per game and allowing just 58 to their opponents. Michigan is a squad that really spreads the ball around well. Their leading scorer this season is freshman Ignas Brazdeikis. Brazdeikis can score from all three levels as he stands at 6’7 and does a great job of using his size. He is scoring 14 points per game while grabbing five rebounds as well. The Wolverines main glue guy is Charles Matthews. The 6’6 senior guard is having another great season averaging 12 points and five rebounds. He often times will defend the opposing teams best player, and he’s darn good at it too.

Nebraska is running out of time in this season to make a push, as NU has just two games following this matchup against Michigan. The Huskers are really needing to get consistent production from their seniors Glynn Watson Jr. and James Palmer Jr. They combined for 40 points as Watson Jr. had 25 and Palmer Jr. had 15, but this hasn’t been a common theme. It would also be good to see Palmer Jr. shoot a higher percentage from the field as he’s shooting just 37%. But his ability from the charity stripe, 79%, allows him to get a lot of points even when he isn’t shooting the ball well.

The Huskers and the Wolverines tip-off tonight at 6:00 P.M. on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.