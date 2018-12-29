Huskers Look To Win Fourth Straight On The Hardwood

Even with a big win over Cal State Fullerton, 86-62, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell out of the college basketball AP Top 25 polls. The buzz is real around this team though, and the target continues to get bigger on the back the Huskers. Nebraska will face another lesser opponent today which more than likely won’t help their ranking when it comes to the polls this coming week even if they win big over Southwest Minnesota State. This game looks to be a tune-up of sorts for the Husker Basketball team after the Holiday Break.

The Mustangs are a Division II team and they compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. This team has a record of 7-4 and they can put up a lot of points. As a team, they are scoring 83 points per game. On defense though, they allow 78 points per game. They shoot a nice percentage from the field at 49% and 43% from three-point range as well. The Mustangs clearly takes pride in their free throw shooting as they are hitting 81% of those shots.

Senior Ryan Bruggeman is the straw that stirs the offense for the Mustangs as he scores 23 points per game. He also is grabbing four rebounds and dishing out six assists per game. Between Glynn Watson Jr. and James Palmer Jr., those two will have their hands full against a crafty scorer.

For Nebraska, the message remains the same, keep on winning. With a 10-2 record, which is solid, continuing to win games to leave no doubt when it comes tournament selection time is key. The Huskers have won three games in a row and this is a game that should be a victory but at the same point, they cannot overlook this contest before conference play resumes on January 2nd.

The Nebraska offense has been humming as they put up 80 points per game. Senior James Palmer Jr. continues to pace the Huskers at 20 points per game. Fellow senior Issac Copeland Jr. continues to show his ability to score at 15 points per game and six rebounds. Copeland Jr. also shows off his basketball smarts also. He is able to guard a number of positions and also play different spots in the 1-3-1 zone as he has shown how valuable he is. Senior Glynn Watson Jr. is hanging on to a steady 13 point per game average.

Following a 20 point outburst against Cal State Fullerton, junior Isaiah Roby is improving more and more. He now averages 10 points per game. The only starter to not be averaging double figures is sophomore Thomas Allen and that might not be for long as he is at nine points per contest.

Nebraska will need to impose their will against the Mustangs and leave no doubt. Pregame will begin at 12 P.M. on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM.