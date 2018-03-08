Huskers lose home opener to Cal Poly

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (6-6) led 8-4 after six innings, but a five-run seventh inning for Cal Poly helped the Mustangs to a 14-8 win over the Huskers at Hawks Field on Thursday afternoon.

Zac Repinski led the Husker offense with a 4-for-5 day, including two RBIs and four runs scored. Jesse Wilkening knocked three hits, as the Huskers had 12 hits as a team.

Six Husker pitchers saw action during the game, including starter Matt Waldron, who pitched 3.0 innings. Keegan Watson (1.2 innings), Ethan Frazier (2.0), Mike Waldron (0.1), Byron Hood (0.1) and Max Schreiber (1.2) also threw for the Big Red in the opener of a four-game series.

NU jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Wilkening drove in both runs with his bases loaded single, scoring Repinski and Mojo Hagge. Cal Poly took the lead with three runs in the top of the second, but NU responded with three runs of its own in the bottom of the second to reclaim the lead.

With one out and runners on second and third, Repinski doubled down the left field line to score both Hagge and Brison Cronenbold. Repinski scored on Wilkening’s single up the middle.

The Huskers loaded the bases in the fourth, but only managed one run. Luke Roskam’s RBI groundout drove in Repinski. After the Mustangs scored one in the fifth, NU scored two in the sixth to build an 8-4 advantage. With no outs and runners at first and second, Scott Schreiber roped a double to score Angelo Altavilla and Repinski.

In the seventh inning, NU had two outs before surrendering five runs on three hits and two errors. The big inning for Cal Poly gave the Mustangs a 9-8 lead, which they never relinquished. The Mustangs added two runs in the eighth and three runs in the ninth.

Nebraska’s streak of victories in home openers ends at 39, which dated back to 1979. The second game of the four-game series is set for Friday at 1:35 p.m. (CT).