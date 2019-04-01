Huskers Lose Series To Gophers

Minneapolis, Minn. – For the second time in three days, Nebraska (13-9, 4-2 Big Ten) lost on a walk-off to Minnesota, this time on a wild pitch in the ninth inning during the second game of a doubleheader at Siebert Field on Sunday evening. The Gophers won by a 3-2 decision after NU took the first game of the doubleheader by a 10-1 margin. The Huskers travel to Manhattan, Kan., on Tuesday to face Kansas State at 6 p.m. (CT).