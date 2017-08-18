Huskers Nearing Close of Training Camp

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team continued to work through its final week of training camp Friday morning, practicing inside Memorial Stadium for two and a half hours in full pads.

Head Coach Mike Riley spoke to the media following practice and discussed the format of the practice.

“This was not all live scrimmaging today, lots of situational work. We did a lot of tag off and thud. At the latter part of the day, we had a full fledge scrimmage with the next man up,” Riley said.

“We had a good mixture of a lot of things. We had some red zone offensive drive, opening drive, plus 40 drive, minus one drive, but a couple periods where we competed on moving the chains [and] getting the first down with second down included. We had another period where we would get the drive started with first and second down. [We] did some special teams who were not live but full speed tail to tackle. We did a lot of stuff today.”

Coach Riley discussed the positives from the defensive side from the past few days of practice, including today’s workout.

“Defensively, I’ve been really excited about the growth of Tony Butler, which we really needed. [We] have needed that so that’s a good thing…With Chris [Jones] not being there, the defensive back field is pretty thin. We need another couple guys to surface, Eric [Lee] and [Dicaprio] Bootle obviously, those are three, and we need some other guys. Jeremiah Stovall, Tony Butler. Tony was moved from safety to corner, that looks like a positive move.. Avery [Anderson] started elevating himself in the spring, and continued to do so in fall camp. He’s in that mix, its makes us feel better about that position.”

Coach Riley discussed the plans for the team over the next few days.

“When we get past tomorrow, the change of pace of what we will be going after will be energizing to the team. We’ll start looking at their (Arkansas State) game film. We will start putting our game plan in place. All the stuff we’ve doing will be gaining a real purpose of what this is all about. I’ve really appreciated this team’s consistency this camp. This [training camp] was the most camp like setting we’ve had since we’ve been here.