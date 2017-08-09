class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252842 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Huskers No. 5, Bluejays No. 9 in preseason volleyball poll | KRVN Radio

Huskers No. 5, Bluejays No. 9 in preseason volleyball poll

BY Associated Press | August 9, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Huskers No. 5, Bluejays No. 9 in preseason volleyball poll

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Two teams from Nebraska are ranked in the top 10 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are No. 5 and the Creighton Bluejays are No. 9 in the poll released Wednesday.

The Huskers were 31-3 last season and made it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals. Creighton was 29-7 and reached a regional final for the first time.

Texas is No. 1 and followed by defending national champion Stanford, Washington, Minnesota and Nebraska. Penn State, Wisconsin, Kansas, Creighton and BYU round out the top 10.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments