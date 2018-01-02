Huskers On The Road At Northwestern Tonight

Nebraska rings in 2018 on Tuesday night, as the Huskers return to Big Ten action with a matchup at Northwestern. Tipoff from Allstate Arena just outside Chicago is set for shortly after 8 p.m. (central). Nebraska (10-5) looks for its season-best fourth straight win following a 71-62 win over Stetson on Friday night. The Huskers overcame a rough shooting night with its depth, as the NU bench combined for 28 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots. Tanner Borchardt and Anton Gill keyed the Huskers reserves against the Hatters. Borchardt, a former walk-on who was put on scholarship on Dec. 22, had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots in 14 second-half minutes, while Gill continued his string of solid performances with 12 points, including a team-high three 3-pointers.

Nebraska has relied on its balance during the first half of the season. The Huskers, whose 10-5 start is the program’s best 15-game mark since 2010-11, have four players average double figures, led by James Palmer Jr’s 15.1 points per game. Of NU’s four top scorers, only Glynn Watson Jr. played in Big Ten action last year, as Anton Gill was out with a knee injury, while Palmer (Miami) and Isaac Copeland (Georgetown) were sitting out after transferring. The Northwestern game begins a stretch where three of the Huskers’ next four games are on the road, including a pair of games this week against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams. Northwestern is 10-5 on the season following a 95-73 win over Brown on Saturday. Dererk Pardon’s 18 points led five Wildcats in double figures, as Northwestern shot 57 percent in the second half. Scottie Lindsey’s 14.7 points per game leads a Northwestern attack that features four Wildcats averaging at least 12 points per game.