Huskers Prepare For Troy

Lincoln – The Nebraska football team practiced for approximately two hours on Wednesday on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields. Following practice, Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters met with the media and gave an update on the quarterback situation for this weekend. “In terms of all of our guys, the way we practice, he’s (Andrew Bunch) gotten a lot of reps,” Walters said. “This fall, he was working with the ones at times. He knows what to do. He knows this offense. He knows what’s expected of him. He’s a sharp guy. He can beat you with his legs, and he’s got a good enough arm as well.

“We’re excited. He’s one of those guys that’s going to prepare his butt off and if his number is called, he’s going to be ready to go.”

Walters also talked about the status of true freshman Adrian Martinez, who started at quarterback last Saturday and had 304 yards of total offense against Colorado before exiting the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

“He’s progressing every day,” Walters said. “He’s out on the field progressing. He’s meeting with (Quarterbacks Coach Mario Verduzco), making sure he learns the game plan. All of the reps he’s gotten in fall camp have been good. So he knows what’s going on.

“We’ll just see how he goes tomorrow. We’ll see (tomorrow), and the next day, and it’ll be a game day decision if he’s ready to go or not.” Walters also talked about true freshman quarterback Matt Masker, who has spent time practicing with the ones and twos this week.

“He is getting plenty of reps this week,” Walters said of Masker. “We’ll tailor the game plan around him, around his strengths, what he knows, what he can do, and we’ll find that out toward the end of the week, what he knows, what he can do and we’ll tailor the game plan around him. This is probably the first week he’s gotten a lot of reps with the ones and twos. He’s done a good job, so we’ll find out where his level of understanding is at the end of the week, and if he happens to get in, we’ll find a plan that fits him and allows us to be successful.”

Regardless of who runs the offense on Saturday, Walters would like to see his unit start in more advantageous positions against Troy.

“Special teams had some big penalties where we started backed up inside the 20,” Walters said. “Studies show that if you can start past the 25 (yard line), your chances of scoring points greatly increase. That was an emphasis Coach (Jovan) Dewitt made with the special team guys, to make sure we’re detailed where we don’t have the same penalties and starting backed up.”

Nebraska hosts Troy on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.