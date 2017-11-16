Huskers Prepared for Rain Conditions

Lincoln, Neb.-Â The Nebraska football team practiced inside the Hawks Championship Center and outside on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fieldsÂ for just less than two hoursÂ on ThursdayÂ evening in shorts and helmets

Head Coach Mike Riley addressed the media after practice, beginning with the injury report.

On quarterback Tanner Lee, Riley said “if everything checks out okay after today’s practice and heading intoÂ tomorrow’sÂ walk through, he will be cleared to play. How we do that, we have not yet decided what that means about playing time.”

Eric Lee has been cleared from concussion protocol and should be able to play as well as Zack Darlington. Aaron Williams is also likely to play.

Riley also mentioned that Connor Ketter will not playÂ this Saturday, Conor Young is likely out for the regular season with a high ankle sprain and Luke Gifford had surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season.

On quarterback Patrick O’Brien, Riley said he’s “been impressed and impressed with how he went into the game. He’s done very well, very sharp.”

Riley announced that David Knevel will start at right guardÂ on Saturday. “He’s an impressive physical figure in there and it reminds me of when a few years ago we put Zach Sterup inside. David’s deal has not been about playing ability, it’s been about being healthy.”

“You just kind of have to play the game that you’re in,” Riley said of the rainy conditions expected at Penn State. “We spent almost all of our time

on the grass.Â TuesdayÂ was wet and grey, grass was wet all day and hopefully that was good for us.”

Nebraska will continue its preparation for Penn StateÂ on Friday. The Huskers will kick offÂ on SaturdayÂ atÂ 3 p.m.