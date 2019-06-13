(Video) Huskers Preparing for Trip to China

The Nebraska volleyball team began practice late last week in preparation for its upcoming summer trip to Japan and China. The Huskers will spend 17 days in Asia and are scheduled to play seven matches against top professional teams from Japan and China. The Huskers also went to Asia in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

NU will leave Lincoln on June 15 and arrive in Osaka, Japan on June 16. After a day of training the Big Red will face two-time defending Japanese league champion Hisamitsu Springs in Kobe on June 18 and again on June 19 before traveling to train with the Toray Arrows on June 20. The Arrows were runner-up in the Japanese league this season. The following day, June 21, Nebraska will scrimmage Toray and then go sightseeing in Osaka on their last day in Japan.

Coach John Cook – Huskers Preparing for Trip to China

On June 22, the Huskers will arrive in Shanghai, China, where they will tour the city and train for two days before facing Shanghai Bright Ubest, of the Chinese Volleyball League, in matches on June 24 and 25. NU will then take an overnight train that arrives in Tianjin on June 26 and will tour and train with Chinese league runner-up Tianjin Bohai Bank on June 27 before playing a match against the pro team on June 28. The Big Red will play their last match of the trip on June 29 against reigning Chinese league champion Beijing Baic Motor in Beijing.

Nicklin Hames and Lauren Sivrins on Huskers Preparing for Trip to China

Nebraska will return to Lincoln on July 2 after a couple days of touring Forbidden City, Tiananmen Square and the Great Wall of China.