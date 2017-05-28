Huskers Qualify 18 For Nationals

AUSTIN, Texas – The Nebraska track and field team clinched nine more bids to the NCAA Championships on the third and final day of the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday. The Huskers finished with a total of 18 national qualifiers.

Nick Percy was the first Husker to grab an NCAA Championships spot on Saturday after throwing 201-0 (61.27m) in the discus and finishing second overall. The 2016 NCAA Champion will look to defend his title in two weeks. Nick Coghill also punched his ticket to the finals in the same event after a personal-best throw of 182-4 (55.58m). The redshirt freshman finished 11th overall.

Lincoln native Toni Tupper broke her previous shot put PR by more than two feet after throwing 56-0 (17.07m), securing her spot at the NCAA Championships with a fifth-place finish. Her mark was the third-best in NU outdoor history.

In the triple jump, Isaiah Griffith earned a spot in the NCAA finals after finishing 11th with a personal-best jump of 51-11 1/4 (15.83m). He will compete in two events at nationals as he also qualified in the long jump on Friday. On the women’s side, Angela Mercurio nabbed a spot in the triple jump finals with a personal-best leap of 43-10 3/4 (13.38m). She placed sixth overall, and her jump ranks eighth in Nebraska outdoor history.

Landon Bartel and Mike McCann both advanced in the high jump. Bartel was perfect on all four bars on the day, clearing 7-1 3/4 (2.18m) and tying for first overall. McCann cleared 7-0 1/2 (2.15m) and tied for ninth.

In the running events, Antoine Lloyd placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 13.70. He earned a spot in the finals with the fastest non-automatic qualifying time.

The men’s 4×400-meter relay team (Andy Neal, Sam Bransby, Drew Wiseman and Jacob Bender) clinched the final spot of the night with a season-best time of 3:05.39 to finish ninth overall. Their time ranks eighth in school history.

The NCAA Championships will be held in Eugene, Oregon from June 7-10.