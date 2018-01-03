Huskers Rally Past Northwestern

Rosemont, Ill. – Glynn Watson Jr. had 19 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska rallied for a 70-55 win over Northwestern Tuesday evening.

Watson, in returning to his hometown, led NU attack with 19 point and added six assists and six boards, as Nebraska (11-5, 2-1 Big Ten) shot 59 percent in the second half and pulled away down the stretch.

James Palmer Jr. added 18 points and five rebounds while Isaac Copeland added 13 points and eight rebounds, as Nebraska overcame a seven-point second half deficit.

Nebraska held the Wildcats to 29.2 percent shooting and blocked 14 shots, the most by Nebraska in a conference game.

Dereck Pardon led Northwestern with 17 points and 15 rebounds for Northwestern (10-6, 1-2 Big Ten), which fell to 8-2 at home

The Huskers return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to No. 13 Purdue. Tipoff is set for 1:15 p.m. (CT) and the game will be carried on the Husker Sports Network and televised on BTN.