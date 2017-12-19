Huskers Ranked 39th in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

The Nebraska baseball team received the No. 39 ranking in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 40 Preseason Poll, released on Tuesday.

Last season, the Huskers captured the Big Ten regular-season title before qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four years. NU compiled a 35-22-1 mark overall, while going 16-7-1 during Big Ten play.

Nebraska returns three of its four All-Big Ten selections from 2017, including Scott Schreiber, Angelo Altavilla and Jake Hohensee. Schreiber, a two-time first-team all-conference selection, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 26th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but elected to return to Nebraska for the 2018 campaign. Altavilla enters his junior season in 2018 after batting .316 with 67 hits and 39 RBIs in 57 appearances last year. Hohensee went 7-3 with a 4.39 ERA in 2017 en route to third-team accolades from the conference.

On Monday, Collegiate Baseball named senior Luis Alvarado a second-team Preseason All-American. Alvarado made 16 relief appearances last season and earned 10 saves, tying the seventh-most single-season saves in Husker history.

Nebraska is one of two Big Ten teams in the Top 40, along with No. 40 Michigan. Defending national champion Florida received the top spot in Collegiate Baseball’s poll. No. 2 Oregon State, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Texas Tech round out the top five.