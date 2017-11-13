Huskers Rout Rutgers On Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team swept Rutgers on Sunday afternoon, 25-8, 25-11, 25-13 in front of a crowd of 8,135 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers (22-4, 15-1 Big Ten) extended their win streak to nine matches, their longest stretch this season without a loss. With four matches remaining in the regular season, Nebraska remains tied with Penn State atop the Big Ten standings at 15-1. The next three of Nebraska’s four remaining matches will be on the road, beginning at Ohio State on Friday. The Huskers hit the road for matches at Ohio State on Friday and at Maryland on Saturday.