Huskers Salvage Final Game Of Series

Lincoln – Junior Jake Meyers recorded the first complete-game shutout of his career and the Husker offense exploded for 10 runs on 12 hits on Sunday afternoon at Hawks Field. With four runs on 15 hits through the first two games of the series, the Nebraska baseball team (6-8, 0-0 Big Ten) avoided a sweep by the Western Carolina Catamounts (7-8, 0-0 SoCon) with a 10-0 victory. For the second straight Sunday Meyers was dominant on the mound. The lefty went a career-high 9.0 innings and allowed five hits and one walk, while striking out four.

Meyers was efficient, needing 104 pitches for the complete game, and needed 10 pitches or less in an inning four times on the afternoon. Last week against previously unbeaten Arizona Meyers tossed 5.0 innings in a 1-0 shutout of the 2016 national runners up. The Huskers will be back on the field next weekend at Hawks Field when they host the College of Charleston Cougars for a three-game series. The series opener is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 4:05 p.m.