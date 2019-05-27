Huskers Selected for NCAA Oklahoma City Regional

For the fourth time in six years, the Nebraska baseball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers (31-22) will travel to the Oklahoma City Regional this weekend, along with No. 9 national seed Oklahoma State, UConn and Harvard. NU will represent the No. 3 seed in the Regional.

It marks Nebraska’s 16th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and the 13th appearance in the last 21 years. Under Head Coach Darin Erstad, the Huskers previously qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The Huskers open the tournament on Friday against UConn, starting at noon (CT) on ESPN3. Oklahoma State and Harvard face off Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN3.