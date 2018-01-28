Huskers Shuck Hawkeyes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points, Isaac Copeland added 23

points and 11 rebounds and Nebraska pulled away from Iowa in the second half for

a 98-84 win Saturday night.

Nebraska (16-8, 7-4 Big Ten) scored its most points in a conference game since

putting up 99 against Kansas State in 2002 when the Huskers were in the Big 12.

Iowa (11-12, 2-8), which beat Wisconsin on Tuesday, failed to win consecutive

conference games for the first time and left coach Fran McCaffery with 399

career wins.

Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook each had 24 points to lead the Hawkeyes.

Copeland made his first five shots and scored 13 points in the opening 7 1/2

minutes. Seven different Huskers scored as they closed the half on a 23-10 run

to grow a 25-24 lead to 48-34 at half.

Iowa got within 56-54 early in the second half, with Bohannon scoring seven

quick points, 6-foot-11 freshman Luka Garza making a 3-pointer for his first

basket of the game, and Ahmad Wagner scoring on a layup to make it a two-point

game.

But Palmer started a decisive 15-4 run that broke open the game again. He made

back-to-back 3s and scored nine points during the spurt.

Garza, after making his first 3, tried another one a minute later and only hit

backboard. After a couple Iowa turnovers and a foul on Nicholas Baer, Nebraska

was in control.

Isaiah Roby added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Huskers.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have struggled on defense all season and came in allowing

82.6 points per game against Big Ten opponents. Saturday was their worst

performance. They gave up a season-high 98 points and allowed Nebraska to shoot

an opponent season-best 57.7 percent and make 6 of 8 3-pointers in the second

half and 11 of 19 (57.9 percent) for the game.

Nebraska: Palmer has been on a tear the last five games, averaging just under

25 points, and big man Jordy Tshimanga scored a season-high 11 points.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Minnesota on Tuesday.

Nebraska visits Wisconsin on Monday.

___