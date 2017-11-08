Huskers Sign Six Standout Student-Athletes

Six talented student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to join the Nebraska softball team next fall, Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Nebraska’s signing class includes infielder Carson Fischer (Denton, Neb.); outfielder Petyon Glatter (Omaha, Neb.); catcher/outfielder Anni Raley (Clovis, Calif.); pitchers Karlee Seevers (York, Neb.) and Lindsey Walljasper (Manteca, Calif.); and pitcher/infielder Courtney Wallace (Omaha, Neb.).

The incoming freshman class consists of players from two states. Four of the six future Huskers have completed their high school careers, while Raley and Walljasper will finish their prep careers this spring.

“We are pleased to announce the 2018 graduating class for the University of Nebraska,” Revelle said. “We feel like we have assembled an athletic group that will help us in all aspects of the game, from pitching and catching, infield and outfield, to power and speed offensively. This group has done a lot of winning in their prep careers, and we believe they will continue to bring that winning DNA with them to their Husker softball team. This group is poised and ready to step in and step up and help build on a culture of excellence.”

Carson Fischer, Infielder

Denton, Neb. (Lincoln Southwest HS/Nebraska Gold & Iowa Premier Gold)

Carson Fischer was a four-year varsity starter and letterwinner for Lincoln Southwest High School and helped her team to four state tournament appearances. In 2017, she had a record-setting season for the Silverhawks. The Denton, Neb., native had 86 hits to set the Class A single-season record that was 76, prior to the start of the season. Additionally, she set a new all-class record for most RBIs in a season (73) and finished with a .960 slugging percentage and a .570 batting average – the second-highest single-season batting average in Lincoln Southwest history. As a senior, she helped lead her team to a runner-up finish at the 2017 Class A state tournament. Following the season, she was voted by her teammates as the honorary team captain, the most outstanding player, the best defensive player and best teammate. Fischer battled a leg injury as a junior and was forced to sit out most of the season. As a sophomore, Fischer batted .406, had 52 hits, 45 RBIs and three home runs. Fischer holds the Lincoln Southwest record for career RBIs (154) and doubles (35). She helped her team set a new Class A season record for most doubles in a single season with 94. The Silverhawks also set three all-class records for most runs scored in a single season (425), most hits in a single season (515) and most home runs in a single season (94). Fischer posted a career batting average of .431, finished her career with 187 hits, 132 runs, 154 RBIs, 35 doubles, 11 triples, 20 homeruns and 27 stolen bases. Fischer was also named to the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska softball team and the Lincoln Journal Star Super-State Softball Team in 2017 and earned honorable mention honors from both in 2015. Additionally, she earned all-conference accolades in 2015, 2016 and 2017. She played club ball for Nebraska Gold and Iowa Premier Gold.

Fischer also holds varsity letters in track and field and academics. She was selected to represent her school on the Southwest Athletic Leadership Team her sophomore, junior and senior years. In addition, she has volunteered time at multiple youth sports camps. On the track, Fischer is a three-year varsity letterwinner, heading into her senior season. She is a five-time Class A State Medalist in the 800-meter run, the 4x800m relay and the 4x400m relay. She earned all-class gold honors in the 4x800m relay in 2016 and 2017, after setting a new school record and recording the second-fastest time in state history. Additionally, she was a Lincoln Journal Star All-City Track and Field Selection in 2016 and 2017. In the classroom, Fischer earned Academic All-State honors, Academic All-Conference honors and Lincoln Public Schools Scholar-Athlete honors in track and field in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In addition, Fischer has been named a NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete for the past three years. Carson is the daughter of Jerry and Jean Ann Fischer and has one brother, Jackson.

Coach Revelle on Carson: “Carson has done everything in her power to get herself prepared for this moment. She has had such a burning desire to be a Husker, and has literally been to more camps than any prospect in the history of Nebraska softball. Carson is a team builder, and leader by example and spirit, and we cannot wait to get her charisma and talent into the Nebraska softball family.”

Peyton Glatter, Outfielder

Omaha, Neb. (Millard South HS/Nebraska Gold)

Peyton Glatter was a four-year varsity member for Millard South and helped her team make four appearances at the Class A State Tournament, including two state titles in 2014 and 2016. As a senior, the Omaha, Neb., native averaged .484 at the plate and recorded seven home runs, three triples and nine doubles in 2017. She finished the season with a .569 on-base percentage and a .870 slugging percentage. The centerfielder scored 42 runs and didn’t commit an error while playing centerfield. Her junior year, Glatter batted .553 and had a career-high 60 hits, which included 11 homeruns. She batted in 57 runs and scored 43 runs. Her 60 hits and 54 RBIs that season set Millard South school records. As a sophomore she batted .388 and had 38 hits, 10 doubles, two triples and one RBI. As a freshman, Glatter hit .483, had 14 hits, 27 runs and 10 RBIs. Glatter was also named to the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska softball team in 2016 and 2017. Additionally, she was named to the Lincoln Journal Star Super-State Softball Team in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Glatter played club for Nebraska Gold and in the summer of 2015 she was part of the ASA/USA 16U Gold National Championship Team.

Coach Revelle on Peyton: “Peyton is a powerful hitter who loves to compete and win. She has done a lot of winning at her high school and also in club ball, and in each instance, Peyton has been a key contributor to her team’s success. We love the spirit and fight she brings to the game and field, and we know that Husker Nation will quickly embrace those qualities in her as well.”

Anni Raley, Catcher/Outfielder

Clovis, Calif. (Buchanan HS/California Dirt Dogs)

Anni (Analiese) Raley will begin her fourth season as Buchanan High School’s starting catcher in the spring and has played three seasons for the California Dirt Dogs club team, under coach Jeff Harger. The 2017 Buchanan High School Offensive Player of the Year MVP finished her junior season with a batting average of .475, an on-base percentage of .588 and a .590 batting average with runners in scoring position. She also hit five home runs and had 31 RBIs. Raley earned Tri-River Athletic Conference First-Team honors and NFCA First-Team All-West Region accolades for her efforts in 2017. Additionally she was named to the California Second-Team All-State Underclass Team and earned the Catcher-of-the Year award. In 2016, Raley was instrumental in leading Buchanan High School to the California Division 1 Tri-River Athletic Conference (TRAC) Valley Championships, where the team won the title. She also earned the NFCA Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year award. As a sophomore, Raley played 30 games for Buchanan High School and batted .282. In 2015 she earned the Under Armour All-American Award and was a feature player in Flo-Softball after finishing her season with a .455 batting average and 29 RBIs. Raley earned the MVP Award in the California Arroyo Grande Tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2017. She has been nominated for the Senior Female Athlete-of-the-Year Award and looks to help lead the Buchanan Bears to another Central California Valley Championship Title in 2018. In the classroom, Raley was named a NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Anni has maintained a 4.2 GPA throughout the past three years, while taking AP courses in English, math, science and engineering. She will major in engineering at Nebraska.

Coach Revelle on Anni: “Anni Raley is a versatile athlete that first got our attention when her overhand throw touched 70 mph at a camp. In getting to know this central California native, we realized she is an intelligent, self-starting and extremely focused individual who will do whatever it takes to maximize her talent both academically and athletically. Her level of self-discipline is unique for a high school athlete. We are grateful and excited that Anni agreed to come halfway across the country and said, ‘yes’ to Nebraska.”

Karlee Seevers, Pitcher

York, Neb. (York HS/Nebraska Quakes & York Fusion)

Karlee Seevers was a standout pitcher for York High School and played for the Nebraska Quakes and York Fusion club teams. As a senior, Seevers broke two state records, including career wins (106) and career perfect games (nine) and helped the team advance to the Class B State Tournament. She had 16 shutouts, six no-hitters, four perfect games and 272 strikeouts. At the plate, Seevers batted .500 with six home runs and 42 RBIs. As a junior, Seevers helped the Dukes as they finished third at the Class B state tournament for the second consecutive season. She posted a 25-6 record and recorded 290 strikeouts in 184 innings. Seevers pitched four no-hitters, including three perfect games and gave up just 19 walks. At the plate, Seevers finished with a .432 average with 48 hits, 14 doubles, two triples and four home runs. As a sophomore, Seevers posted a 29-3 record with a 0.85 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 172 innings for the Dukes. She also had 14 shutouts, two no-hitters and one perfect game on the way to setting the Class B state record for consecutive victories with 25. Seevers also helped on offense by hitting .340 with five doubles and 30 RBIs. Seevers was named to the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska softball team in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and the Lincoln Journal Star Super-State Softball Team in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Coach Revelle on Karlee: “Karlee is a poised and intelligent pitcher who takes a lot of pride in wearing the scarlet and cream. She has had a very successful career at York High School, as she has been a key reason that they consistently have one of the best programs in the state. Karlee works her craft of pitching with a lot of intention, and we are excited to see how she continues to build on her already decorated career as a Husker.”

Courtney Wallace, Pitcher/Infielder

Omaha, Neb. (Papillion-La Vista HS/Nebraska Gold)

Courtney Wallace played four years on varsity for Papillion-La Vista High School and played club ball for Nebraska Gold. She helped Papillion-La Vista to the Class A State Tournament each of her four years. The Monarchs finished runner-up in 2016, before claiming the title in 2017. As a senior, she posted a 18-1 record, with an ERA of 0.28 and 162 strikeouts in 2017. Her ERA was the lowest ERA recorded in the state since the pitching mound moved from 40 feet to 43 feet. At the plate, she hit .504 and had nine homeruns, 10 doubles, four triples, 35 RBIs, 45 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. She helped her team to the 2017 state title with a 16-4 win over Lincoln Southwest by hitting a leadoff solo homer to begin an 11-run, 10-hit inning for the Monarchs. In 2016, Wallace finished with a 27-4 record and 1.49 ERA while also hitting .515 with seven home runs, seven doubles, four triples and 38 RBIs. In her first two season, she batted .462 and .438 as a sophomore and a freshman, respectively. She combined for 77 hits, 59 RBIs and 10 homeruns. In 2015, her Nebraska Gold team won the 16U ASA/USA National Championship. Additionally, Wallace was named the honorary captain of the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska Softball Team and the Lincoln Journal Star Super-State Softball Team in 2017. She was named to the All-Nebraska team in 2015 and 2016 and the Super-State Team in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Wallace was also named Metro Coaches Pitcher of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Coach Revelle on Courtney: “Courtney Wallace is the definition of an athlete – strong, fast, explosive, talented and competitive. Courtney has the ability to positively impact this program from the minute she steps on campus, and it is our hope that is exactly what she does. We anticipate Courtney will make her name known offensively, defensively and in the pitching circle. Husker fans, we look forward to you seeing what we see in Courtney Wallace. She will give you many reasons to cheer.”

Lindsey Walljasper, Pitcher

Manteca, Calif. (Sierra HS/San Jose Sting)

Lindsey Walljasper has played varsity softball for Sierra High School since her freshman year. The pitcher has a career ERA of .99, which includes a sophomore ERA of .58 and a junior ERA of .23. Heading into her senior season, she’s pitched 394 strikeouts in 232.1 innings pitched, including a career-high 150 strikeouts as a sophomore in 2016. Walljasper has a career win percentage of .718, including 28 wins and has an opponent batting average of .129 over the past three years. Walljasper has been explosive on offense as well, batting .406 in 2017 as a junior and .467 as a sophomore in 2016. In 2015 and 2017, she helped her team claim the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship. She played club for the San Jose Sting. Walljasper is the younger sister of LSU All-American pitcher Allie Walljasper.

Coach Revelle on Lindsey: “Lindsey Walljasper is a competitor on both sides of the ball. Defensively, she wants the ball in her hands from the pitcher’s mound with the game on the line, and offensively, Lindsey wants to be the one in the batter’s box.