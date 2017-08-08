Huskers Sign Thorir Thorbjarnarson

Lincoln – University of Nebraska Basketball Coach Tim Miles announced the signing of Thorir Thorbjarnarson (pronounced Thor-EAR thorb-YAR-nar-son) to play basketball at Nebraska beginning with the 2017-18 season.

Thorbjarnarson, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard from Akureyri, Iceland, has been playing in the top professional league in Iceland and in his country’s national team program for the past three seasons.

“Thorir is Iceland’s version of Manu Ginobili, as he is a crafty left-hander with a high basketball IQ and terrific skill level,” Nebraska Coach Tim Miles said. “His opportunities to play with older players in the pro leagues and in international competition will help him a great deal as he adjusts to this level. Ali Farokemanish started recruiting him months ago when he was on our staff, and we continued to follow his progress throughout the summer. He also comes from an outstanding family, and we are excited to have Thorir join our Husker basketball program.”

He recently played for the Iceland U-20 National Team at the U-20 World Championships in Greece, averaging 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. At the 2016 FIBA U-18 European Championships, Thorbjarnarson was the third-leading scorer in the tournament, averaging 19.6 points per game, including a 39-point effort and three other 30-point games. He also chipped in 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 sand 4.9 steals per game

Thorbjarnarson played for KR Reykjavik in the Icelandic League last year, averaging 10.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for a team that went 26-8 and won the league championship in the top pro league in the country. He shot 53 percent from the field, including 38 percent from 3-point range last winter. His team has won the title in each of the past three seasons.

Thorbjarnarson also considered Utah, Drake and UMass before signing with Nebraska.