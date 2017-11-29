Husker Men Soar Past Eagles

Lincoln, Neb. – Four Huskers scored in double figures to lead the Nebraska men’s basketball team to a 71-62 win over Boston College at Pinnacle Bank Arena during the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Nebraska improves to 6-2 on the season after picking up its third consecutive win. Boston College falls to 5-3 following the loss.

The Huskers led from start to finish and extended the advantage to as many as 14 points in front of the crowd of 10,742 on Wednesday night. NU took a 44-36 lead into halftime after shooting 8-of-13 from three-point range in the first 20 minutes.

James Palmer Jr. produced his seventh double-figure scoring effort of the season with 15 points against the Eagles. Isaac Copeland also scored 15 on 5-of-9 shooting, while grabbing eight rebounds. Evan Taylor went 3-for-3 behind the arc on his way to 13 points. Glynn Watson Jr. recorded 10 points and a team-high six assists on Wednesday night.

The Huskers return to action when they open Big Ten play at No. 3 Michigan State on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. (CT).