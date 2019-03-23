Huskers Sweep Double Header

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (10-7, 2-0 Big Ten) completed a doubleheader sweep over Michigan State with a 5-2 win in Game 2 at Hawks Field on Friday evening.

As was the case in Game 1, the Huskers saw a strong outing from their starting pitcher, as senior lefty Nate Fisher went 7.1 innings and allowed only one run on five hits, while recording three strikeouts and no walks.

In Fisher’s last outing, he didn’t allow a hit in 8.0 innings at No. 21 Baylor on March 9. On Friday, the Spartans didn’t score until the eighth inning.

Nebraska pounced early with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. After each of the first two hitters flew out, Gunner Hellstrom reached on an error before Keegan Watson drew a walk. Jaxon Hallmark hit an infield single to load the bases. Colby Gomes smacked a two-RBI single to give the Huskers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Gomes added an RBI in the fifth, when he doubled to drive in Hallmark with two outs. NU tacked on two runs in the sixth inning. NU had runners on second and third with one out before Aaron Palensky’s single up the middle brought both of them in.

Michigan State scored two runs in the top of the eighth and threatened to cut into NU’s lead when the Spartans loaded the bases in the top of the ninth. However, Gomes took to the mound and earned his team-best fourth save of 2019 when he threw the final 1.0 inning. In addition to Fisher and Gomes, Robbie Palkert made a pitching appearance, throwing 0.2 inning of relief.

During the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, Nebraska won a 4-1 decision over Michigan State behind a complete game from senior Matt Waldron.

The series finale between Nebraska and Michigan State is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. (CT).