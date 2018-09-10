Huskers Sweep Iowa State

LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 7 Nebraska volleyball team swept Iowa State, 25-22, 25-18, 25-16, in front of a crowd of 8,108 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Sunday afternoon. The Husker volleyball program also retired the jersey of Sarah Pavan, one of the most decorated student-athletes in NCAA history, after the match. A four-time AVCA All-American and a two-time Academic All-American of the Year, Pavan became the ninth Husker in school history to have her jersey retired. Behind 11 kills on .500 hitting from Jazz Sweet, the Huskers improved their record to 6-1 with their sixth straight win.

Mikaela Foecke had nine kills and seven digs, and Lauren Stivrins and Capri Davis each put down eight kills. Nebraska out-hit Iowa State, .257 to .137. The Huskers had 39 kills and held the Cyclones to 31. Nicklin Hames had a double-double for the fourth straight match with 29 assists and 13 digs. Kenzie Maloney had a team-high 14 digs and a pair of aces. Callie Schwarzenbach tacked on three kills and three blocks, while senior setter Brooke Smith made her season debut after gaining clearance from the NCAA, recording one assist. Jess Schaben had nine kills for Iowa State (6-4), which entered the week one spot outside the top 25 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

Set 1: The Huskers trailed 11-10 before rattling off a 5-1 run to take a 15-12 lead. Davis had back-to-back kills to open up the three-point lead. After ISU got within one, the Cyclones served long and Stivrins aced them, followed by a Hames and Schwarzenbach block for a 20-16 lead. Iowa State got back within one at 22-21 before committing another service error. The Huskers won 25-22 when Stivrins smashed a shot to the center of the court.

Set 2: Iowa State again held an early lead, this time 10-9, when Nebraska unleashed a 7-0 run to seize momentum. Sweet and Davis had kills, and Foecke blasted a kill and an ace on consecutive plays before an ISU net violation made it 16-10. An ace by Maloney and kill by Sweet pushed the lead to seven, 19-12. The Cyclones ran off a 4-1 run with back-to-back aces to cut the lead to four at 22-18, but after a timeout the Huskers regrouped and finished off the 25-18 win by scoring the final three points.

Set 3: The Huskers went up 12-4 with Sweet terminating three times, and Foecke and Stivrins twice each. A 5-1 spurt made it 20-9 Huskers after a Maloney ace, and the Huskers cruised to the sweep, 25-16. Up Next: Nebraska hosts the Husker Invite on Friday and Saturday at the Devaney Center. NU will play Central Michigan (Noon) and New Mexico (7:30 p.m.) on Friday, and Missouri State at 7 p.m. on Saturday.