Huskers Take on Colorado Friday at 1 p.m.

The fifth-seeded Nebraska volleyball team will face Colorado at 1 p.m. (CT) on Friday at the Lexington Regional at Kentucky’s Memorial Coliseum. The match will be streamed online at ESPN3.com. Husker Sports Network will air all the action on their affiliate stations.

The other pairing in the regional will be fourth-seeded and host Kentucky against 13th-seeded BYU. That match will begin at 11 a.m. (CT) on Friday.

Saturday’s regional final will begin at 3 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ESPNU and streamed on ESPN3.com.

The Huskers and Buffaloes will be meeting for the first time officially since 2010, when both schools were still members of the Big 12. The teams did play a spring exhibition match in Ogallala, Nebraska in 2016, which Nebraska won 3-0. The Huskers are 49-7 all-time against Colorado and have won the last four meetings.

The Big Ten champion Huskers are making their 23rd regional appearance in the last 24 years and are aiming for a third straight final four appearance, which would be a first in program history.