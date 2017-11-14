Huskers Top Mean Green

James Palmer Jr. had 11 of his game-high 18 points in a game-opening 25-2 run, as Nebraska downed North Texas, 86-67, Monday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Palmer and the Huskers took control from the opening tip, as the Huskers scored the first seven points before following up with an 18-0 run, holding North Texas without a field goal for a stretch of 8:02. Palmer had nine of NU’s first 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to pace five Huskers in double figures.

Glynn Watson Jr. added 15 points and four rebounds, while Evan Taylor (12), Isaiah Roby (11) and Jack McVeigh (10) all finished in double figures, as all 14 players who dressed got into the action and 11 players broke into the scoring column.

Nebraska shot 57 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes and led by as many as 28 points in the first half before taking a 52-30 lead into the locker room.

UNT opened by missing 16 of its first 17 shots and struggled with Nebraska’s length, as the Huskers had seven of its nine blocked shots in the opening 20 minutes and shot just 31 percent in the first half. Isaac Copeland and Duby Okeke combined for seven of the Huskers’ nine blocks on the evening.

Nebraska led by a comfortable throughout the second half, a ragged affair which saw both teams combined for 36 free throws in the final 20 minutes.

Shane Temara led North Texas (1-1) with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Ryan Woolridge added 14 before fouling out.

The Huskers return to action on Thursday evening, as they travel to St. John’s for a matchup with the Red Storm. Tipoff for the Gavitt Tipoff Games tilt is set for 5:30 p.m. (CT)