Huskers upset Red Raiders at Frisco Classic

Frisco, Texas – Behind a trio of impressive pitching performances and a rally in the seventh inning, Nebraska (4-5) took down No. 3 Texas Tech, 2-1, in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark on Friday night.

The win marked Nebraska’s first victory over a top-five opponent since Feb. 21, 2014 when the Huskers upset No. 1 Oregon State, 9-2, in Surprise, Ariz.

Senior right-hander Matt Waldron, making his first start and third appearance of the season, went 5.0 innings and recorded seven strikeouts, one shy of tying his career high. He allowed four hits and one run. Chad Luensmann came out of the bullpen for 3.0 no-hit shutout innings before Colby Gomes earned the save by throwing the final 1.0 inning.

In the opening frame, Texas Tech managed a single, but left the runner on base as Waldron retired the other three batters he faced and recorded a pair of strikeouts. The Huskers went down in order with two strikeouts in the bottom of the first inning.

Texas Tech left two runners stranded in a scoreless top of the second. After two outs, the Red Raiders drew a hit-by-pitch and walk to consecutive batters, but a groundout ended the frame. NU’s hitters went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the second.

TTU scored the first run of the game in the top of the third to take a 1-0 lead. Josh Jung hit a two-out double before an RBI single drove him in. Carter Cross managed Nebraska’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the third. He was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice. Spencer Schwellenbach drew a walk to put two runners on, but a strikeout ended a scoreless inning for the Huskers.

Waldron retired all three Red Raider hitters in the top of the fourth. Aaron Palensky laced a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth and advanced to second on a groundout. He was left stranded when the inning ended on a strikeout.

Texas Tech managed one hit in the top of the fifth, but Waldron picked him off at first. He forced a strikeout and flyout in the other two at-bats. The Huskers went down in order in the bottom of the fifth.

Luensmann allowed two walks, but also tallied two strikeouts in a scoreless top of the sixth. Schwellenbach drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth, but a double play and strikeout ended the frame.

Nebraska forced three groundouts in a scoreless top of the seventh. The Huskers took a 2-1 lead with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Luke Roskam blistered a one-out double before Joe Acker walked. Pinch hitter Mojo Hagge, a member of the 2017 Frisco All-Tournament Team, drove in Roskam with an RBI hit. Colby Gomes also produced an RBI single, but was caught stealing before an inning-ending strikeout.

The Huskers allowed a walk and a stolen base in the top of the eighth, but Luensmann recorded two strikeouts to keep the Red Raiders from scoring. Schwellenbach hit a leadoff single, but three strikeouts left two runners stranded.

In the top of the ninth, Texas Tech’s leadoff hitter reaching on an error, but Gomes retired the next three Red Raiders in order with two strikeouts.

The Huskers return to action on Saturday at noon (CT) when they face Sam Houston State at the Frisco Classic.