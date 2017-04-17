Huskers Win 6-4, Sweep Penn State

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska softball team completed a three-game sweep of visiting Penn State with a 6-4 win on Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

With the win, the Huskers posted their third consecutive three-game sweep of a conference series. Nebraska improved to 19-22 overall and moved to 9-5 in conference play.

Junior right-hander Kaylan Jablonski tossed her sixth complete game of the season – and second of the series – while notching her 10th win of the season. Jablonski (10-11) allowed four runs on seven hits.

Jablonski also contributed offensively, going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Freshman Tristen Edwards paced the Huskers’ 11-hit attack, finishing 3-for-4 while tying her career high in hits for the second straight game.

Penn State fell to 16-25 overall with the loss and dropped to 4-10 in Big Ten play. Madey Smith (3-4) took the loss for the Nittany Lions, allowing three runs in 1.0 inning of work.

Sophomore Alyvia Simmons led off the bottom of the first against Smith with a double before senior MJ Knighten walked and stole second base. Edwards then gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead when her fly ball to shallow right field dropped for an RBI double that plated Simmons. Knighten scored two batters later on a successful squeeze bunt from Jablonski and Edwards made it 3-0 when she came home on a wild pitch.

In the top of the third, a leadoff single, a Husker error and a sacrifice bunt put Nittany Lions on second and third base with one out. But Jablonski escaped the jam with a ground out where neither runner advanced followed by a fly out to center.

One inning later, a pair of infield singles and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with two outs but Jablonski again delivered a clutch pitch, getting a foul out to third base to end the inning.

Penn State then produced a clutch two-out RBI single in the top of the fifth to trim the Husker lead to 3-1.

Nebraska answered back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Edwards got the rally started with a one-out single, her third hit of the game. Junior Austen Urness followed with another single before Jablonski helped herself with an RBI double. Leading 4-1, junior Taylor Otte then hit a ground ball to the left side that Penn State shortstop Toni Polk got to, but the ball caromed off her and into foul territory, allowing senior pinch runner Lotte Sjulin to score from third and freshman pinch runner Rindy Bryant to score from second to push the lead to 6-1.

The insurance runs proved huge when a pair of walks and a three-run homer from Tori Dubois pulled the Nittany Lions to within 6-4 with two outs in the top of the seventh before Jablonski wrapped up the win with her fifth strikeout of the game.

Nebraska continues its homestand on Wednesday when the Huskers host the Kansas Jayhawks at 6 p.m.