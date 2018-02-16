Huskers win pair of one run games in Atlanta

Atlanta, Ga. — In a tough pitching battle, the Nebraska softball team won its first of two games Friday morning, beating Boston College, 2-1, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Olivia Ferrell got her second win of the season. She pitched four innings and gave up two hits and one earned run. She also had two walks and two strikeouts. Kaylan Jablonski got her second save of the season, pitching three scoreless innings and giving up just one hit. She also had three strikeouts.

On offense, Tristen Edwards and Madi Unzicker led the Huskers. Edwards had two hits, while Unzicker had the game-winning two-run homer in the fourth inning. Laura Barrow also got one hit for Nebraska.

Neither team had a base runner through two innings. In the top of the third, Boston College hit a one-out double to put the first runner of the game on base and set up a good opportunity for the Eagles. Ferrell got a big strikeout, but the top of the Eagles’ order was up. The next batter drew a walk to put runners on first and second, but the Huskers got out of the inning with fly out to center field.

Boston College took the first lead of the game. In the top of the fourth, Cami Sellers hit a one-out homer to deep center field to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. The next two batters got out with a fly out to left field and a foul fly to third base, getting the Huskers out of the inning.

The Huskers got their first base runner when Edwards hit a one-out single to right field in the bottom of the fourth. Madi Unzicker then hammered a home run to right field to give the Huskers a 2-1 lead. Boston College retired the next two batters to end the inning.

Jablonski came into pitch for Ferrell in the fifth inning. The Eagles singled in the top of the sixth to put the tying run on first with no outs. Jablonski got back-to-back strikeouts and the next batter popped up to shortstop, getting the Huskers out of trouble.

NU had a good opportunity to added some insurance in the bottom of the sixth, but All-ACC pitcher Jessica Dreswick and the Eagles’ defense had other plans. Edwards hit a one-out double to get in scoring position and Madi Unzicker drew a walk. Bree Boruff pinch ran for Unzicker, putting runners on first and second, but the next two batters got out to end the inning.

Atlanta, Ga. — The Nebraska softball team (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) got its second win of the day after defeating Georgia Tech (0-4, 0-0 ACC), 6-5, on Friday afternoon in its second game of the Big/Ten ACC Challenge.

Nebraska took an early 6-0 lead, but the Yellow Jackets wouldn’t go down easily. It took some resiliency and tough pitching for the Huskers to get the win. Kaylan Jablonski got the win in the circle and moved to 4-0 on the season. She pitched five scoreless innings and was forced to reenter the circle for the Huskers. She gave up three hits, walked four batters and recorded two strikeouts. Georgia Tech’s Brook Barfield moved to 0-1 on the season. She pitched 2.1 innings, and gave up six hits and six runs.

At the plate, Taylor Otte led the offensive efforts with two hits and one run. Tristen Edwards and Jablonski each had one home run for the Huskers. Edwards had three RBIs, while Jablonski had two. Alyvia Simmons, Rylie Unzicker and Gina Metzler also had one hit for the Huskers.

In the bottom of the second with one out, Simmons hit the ball into the right corner and her speed got her all the way to third base. Rylie Unzicker then doubled to deep center field, scoring Simmons and giving the Huskers a 1-0 lead. The next batter flew out to right field and the Yellow Jackets made a good defensive play to throw Unzicker out as she was trying to advance to third, ending the inning with a double play.

The Yellow Jackets threatened in the top of the third, putting runners on first and second with no outs after a walk and an error. The Husker defense retired the next three batters after two pop ups and a line drive to get out of the inning without any damage.

Nebraska built its lead in the bottom of the third, sending eight batters to the plate and scoring five runs . Metzler hit a one out single, followed by a double by Otte to put two runners in scoring position with one out and Edwards at the plate. Edwards whacked a homer over the center field fence to give the Huskers a 4-0 lead. Madi Unzicker drew a walk. Jablonski hit another homer to left field to score two more runs before the Yellow Jackets’ defense got out of the inning, but not before Nebraska took a quick 6-0 lead.

Georgia Tech scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning after three walks and a two-out grand slam. The Huskers still had a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, the Yellow Jackets again cut into the Husker lead, hitting a solo shot to left field.

In the bottom of the fifth, Nebraska had a chance to extend its lead, but the Huskers were not successful. Otte got a leadoff doubled and Tristen Edwards drew a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs for Madi Unzicker. Unzicker advanced on a fielder’s choice and Otte was out at third. The next batter lined into a double play to end the inning.

In the top of the seventh, the Yellow Jackets got the tying run on base with a one-out single. Two batters later, Nebraska gave up a double to put the winning run on second base with two outs. A walk loaded the bases, but the next batter lined out to third to end the game.

Regan Mergele and Olivia Ferrell each also pitched one inning for the Huskers. Mergele gave up four runs on one hit, while Ferrell gave up one run on one hit. They each recorded one strikeout as well.

The Huskers will play Georgia Tech again on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (CT).