Huskers Win Big At Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Glynn Watson Jr. scored 15 points and Isaac Copeland added 14 to help Nebraska upset No. 25 Indiana 66-51 on Monday night. The Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) have won two straight overall and three straight in the series. They never trailed. Romeo Langford had 18 points and Juwan Morgan finished with 17 on a miserable shooting night for the Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3), who have lost three in a row. Indiana’s 10-game home winning streak also ended. The Cornhuskers never really gave Indiana a chance after scoring the first nine points.

After answering with five straight, Indiana eventually fought futilely to dig out of a 25-7 deficit midway through the first half.

When Nebraska missed 12 consecutive shots in the opening 20 minutes, Langford and Morgan teamed up to help cut the deficit to 26-20 with 70 seconds to go in the half. And after trailing 31-22 at the break, Devonte Green’s 3-pointer with 16:32 got Indiana within 35-32. But Nebraska used an 8-0 run to reassert itself and closed it out by steadily extended the lead to as much as 16. NU will host Michigan State on Thursday night.