Huskers Win Big Game At Home

Lincoln – Hannah Whitish led five Huskers in double figures with 16 points and Nebraska shot lights-out beyond the arc on its way to an 82-71 women’s basketball win over No. 24 Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, who thrilled a season-high crowd of 5,588 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, led from start to finish to improve to 7-8 in the Big Ten and 12-14 overall, while knocking the No. 24 Spartans to 7-7 in the conference and 17-8 on the season. Nebraska hit eight of its season-high 12 threes in the first half to run to a 42-26 halftime lead and never looked back while building a 22-point third-quarter lead. The Huskers also forced Michigan State into a season-high 23 turnovers. Freshman Leigha Brown tied a career high with four three-pointers on five attempts to finish with 14 points in her second straight start.

Brown was a perfect 4-for-4 from downtown to begin the game. Brown also tied for the team lead with five rebounds and dished out four assists. Whitish hit a pair of threes on her way to 16 points, but it was a pair of late two-point baskets by Whitish that helped seal the win in the fourth quarter. Whitish also tied for the team lead with five assists and grabbed four rebounds. Whitish climbed to No. 3 on Nebraska’s career three-point list with 184, moving ahead of Yvonne Turner (183, 2007-10).

Sophomore Taylor Kissinger had 12 points and finished 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, while going a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line late in the fourth quarter to help secure Nebraska’s second win over a top-25 team this season. Nebraska heads back on the road Thursday to take on Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. Tip-off at Welsh-Ryan Arena is set for 7 p.m