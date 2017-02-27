Huskers Wrap Up Weekend With Win

Surprise, Ariz. – After dropping a 7-5 decision to the defending Pac-12 champion Utah Utes (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday night, the Nebraska baseball team (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) responded with a 4-3 victory on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers outhit the Utes, 10-3, on the day, while relievers Chad Luensmann and Luis Alvarado combined for 4.2 shutout innings, with Luensmann earning his first win of the season and Alvarado earning his first career save.

Freshman Mojo Hagge continued to swing a hot stick in 2017, as the Omaha native went 3-for-5 with a run and a RBI. Sophomore Angelo Altavilla also produced a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5. In two games against the Utes this weekend Altavilla went 6-for-9 with three doubles and four RBIs. After missing the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery, junior Jake Hohensee was back on the mound for the Huskers on Sunday. The junior from Lincoln hadn’t pitched in a college game in 653 days and showed little rust, as he retired the first six batters he faced. Hohensee went 4.1 innings for the Huskers and was tagged for three runs on two hits, but only one run was earned.

The Huskers will be back in action next weekend at the Frisco College Classic in Frisco, Texas. The Huskers will face Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Arizona over three days at Dr Pepper Ballpark, starting with the Cowboys on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.