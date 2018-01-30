Indians sweep the Minuemaids and Minutemen

BROKEN BOW- Lexington traveled north on Highway 21 Tuesday evening to face off against Broken Bow. It was the Indians who were able to win both games.

In the girls game, it was Broken Bow who won by a final score of 32-18. In the first period, Broken Bow scored six points while Lexington scored five. In the next period, it was deja vu as Broken Bow scored six and Lexington had five again and at halftime, the score was 12-10.

In the third quarter, Broken Bow exploded for 15 points and they led 27-16 entering the fourth quarter. In the final period, the Indians maintained their lead by outscoring Lexington 5-2.

Broken Bow was led by nine points from Kali Staples. Lexington was led by Courtney Hanson as she had six points. Broken Bow is now 11-9 and will face Ogallala on Saturday. Lexington falls to 3-16 and will face GICC on Friday and that game can be heard on KAMI 1580 and 100.1 FM with pregame beginning at 5:50 P.M.

In the boys game, Broken Bow won 74-63. Lexington had a slim lead a few minutes into the game, but after that, it was all Broken Bow as they led 19-9 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Broken Bow kept rolling as they led 35-18 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Lexington chipped away by scoring 18 points while holding Broken Bow to 12. In the fourth quarter, Lexington got within six, but couldn’t get any closer and both teams scored 27 points making the final score 74-63,

Broken Bow was led by 25 points from Paydn Borders. Nick Saiz had 36 points for Lexington. Broken Bow moves to 17-2 and they will face Ogallala on Saturday. Lexington falls to 11-8 and will battle GICC on Friday and you can hear that on KAMI 1580 and 100.1 following the girls game.