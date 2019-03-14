Indoor Meets Still Set For UNK

Kearney, Neb. – The annual Nebraska-Kearney High School Indoor Track and Field meets will be held this Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, in Cushing Coliseum.

Cost of admission is $7 (adults) and $5 (students K-12) with youths 10 and under getting in for free. All proceeds go to benefit Loper track & field. The complete schedule is below; live results for each meet can be found HERE.

Friday, March 15, 1 p.m. (Class A) … Meet Schedule (PDF) … Heat Sheets (PDF) … Final Results

Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. (Class B & C; possible Class D additions) … Meet Schedule (PDF) … Heat Sheets … Final Results