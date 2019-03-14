class="post-template-default single single-post postid-372246 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Indoor Meets Still Set For UNK | KRVN Radio

Indoor Meets Still Set For UNK

BY UNK Sports Information | March 14, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Indoor Meets Still Set For UNK

Kearney, Neb. – The annual Nebraska-Kearney High School Indoor Track and Field meets will be held this Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, in Cushing Coliseum.

Cost of admission is $7 (adults) and $5 (students K-12) with youths 10 and under getting in for free. All proceeds go to benefit Loper track & field. The complete schedule is below; live results for each meet can be found HERE.

Friday, March 15, 1 p.m. (Class A) … Meet Schedule (PDF)Heat Sheets (PDF) … Final Results

Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. (Class B & C; possible Class D additions) … Meet Schedule (PDF) … Heat Sheets … Final Results

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments